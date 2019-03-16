SEATTLE, – Saturday, about 250 people came together at the Idris Mosque to show their support for their Muslim neighbors.

The event was planned months ago, but then the New Zealand mosque shooting happened, leaving a dark cloud over the Muslim community. Outside the doors of the mosque, flowers and signs still sat honoring the dozens of people killed. Inside the mosque, the space was filled with members of the community.

In total, about 80 people were expected to attend, but organizers say triple that number were in attendance.

“It’s so much stronger than the hatred that happened this last week,” said Kate Hurlocker who attended the event.

The goal of Cup of Tea Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbor is to breakdown walls between the community.

Dozens of people, with religious beliefs across the spectrum, spent hours asking questions and talking about the Islamic faith.

“I think everyone has their own ways of worshiping and that’s fine,” said Izdihar Bailey.

Bailey lead one of the groups during the event.

A Washington native, Bailey converted to Islam about five years ago. She says she hopes her background is on Non-Muslims can relate to, and will help remove some of the mystery surround her religion.

“It’s not easy, but there is a greater cause. I believe in my faith. I love Allah; I love God,” she said.