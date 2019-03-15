Virginia mom admits to injecting son with her own blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Va. – A Virginia mother admitted to injecting her son with her own blood after she was caught on camera in the 5-year-old's hospital room, according to WJLA.

Elizabeth Malone, 28, allegedly did it to get hospital staff members to "respond faster" to her son, according to documents.

The boy is disabled and unable to speak, according to WRC-TV.

The incident happened in April 2018 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

A camera was secretly set up in the boy's room after Malone brought the child to the hospital seven times, raising the suspicions of hospital workers, according to the documents. On two of those visits the boy was bleeding.

Malone used the hospital's medical supplies to draw blood from her right arm and inject it into her son, according to police.

Prosecutors said the boy suffered infections and high fevers after the injections, according to WRC-TV. The 5-year-old's condition has improved greatly since his mother's incarceration, and prosecutors say he is now going to school.

Malone pleaded guilty to child abuse and will be sentenced in July.