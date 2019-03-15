‘Unseasonably’ warm temperatures expected early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A partly cloudy Friday morning will pave the way for a sunny Friday afternoon and a nice weekend.

Friday starts out in the upper 30s to low 40s, but by the afternoon commute, you'll likely need sunglasses.

Looking at the weekend, you can expect a nice one. Some of us will see a few sprinkles at times Saturday, mainly along the NW coast. A few showers could sneak in up north, but for the most part we'll be dry with plenty of sunshine.

We're saying goodbye to our unseasonably cold temps and welcoming in unseasonably warm highs. The first official day of spring arrives on March 20 (just before 3 p.m.), and as temps climb we may enter some record-setting territory (about 10-15 degrees above normal).

Sunday through Wednesday looks almost like late spring-ish! Tons of sunshine with highs soaring into the 60s and possible pushing 70 by the first day of spring. We'll go from scarfs and heavy coats to T-shirts, shorts and flip flops!

Make sure to use sunblock and keep the sunglasses handy.