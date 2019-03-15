Suspect arrested for robbery, sexual assault at adult stores in Tacoma and Puyallup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Tacoma Police say they have arrested a man suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting employees at a store in Tacoma and robbing a similar adult-themed store in Puyallup.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Lovers store in Puyallup while wearing a pumpkin mask on March 8.

He's also accused of ambushing two employees of the Castle Megastore in Tacoma a few days later.

Officers said the suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, attacked the male employee and then sexually assaulted the woman.

The man is in custody, and the robbery and assault are still under investigation.