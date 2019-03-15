Ray Hernandez: Domestic violence suspect accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, violating protection order

WANTED IN SUNNYSIDE —

With a domestic violence protection order already in place by his ex-girlfriend, Sunnyside Police say Ray Hernandez is accused of assaulting her, hitting her in the face in a room at the Rodeway Inn on Yakima Valley Highway late last month.

Detectives say he took off before officers arrived and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s wanted for assault in violation of a domestic violence protection order.

He’s 29 years old, 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers helps lead to his arrest.