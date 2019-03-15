Postal Service celebrates Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary with new stamps

WASHINGTON — Get ready for three new stamp sets to hit post offices this year!

The United States Postal Service announced and revealed the new stamp subjects Tuesday.

Sesame Street

In honor of one of the nation’s most beloved children’s shows, 16 Sesame Street characters will get their faces on stamps.

“For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world,” the USPS said in a news release.

The stamps feature Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Another 16 stamp set brings back the world’s most fearsome predator, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The designs include a T. Rex walking through a forest, fossils of a T. Rex and a Triceratops and a newly-hatched T. Rex covered in downy feathers.

“The ‘Nation’s T. rex,‘ the young adult depicted on two of the stamps, was discovered on federal land in Montana and is one of the most studied and important specimens ever found,” the USPS writes. “Its remains will soon be on display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.”

Spooky Silhuettes

Finally, a delightfully spooky set of stamps will be the perfect for Autumn.

The stamps show dark, stylized illustrations of the classic Halloween frights, such as bats, ghosts, black cats and spiders.

“Halloween has long been a holiday that lets us delight in the things that scare us,” the USPS wrote. “With the approach of autumn, Spooky Silhouettes stamps will offer fun, frightful scenes that symbolize this annual celebration.”