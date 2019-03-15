Nearly 4-foot-long alligator found during police raid

Posted 12:43 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, March 15, 2019

**Embargo: Cleveland, OH** Authorities located a nearly 4-foot-long alligator in a house during a raid and drug investigation.

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — Sometimes police find the strangest things when they execute a search warrant. For Fifth District Cleveland police detectives, it was a nearly 4-foot-long alligator.

Authorities located the reptile in a house during a raid and drug investigation.

Cleveland police posted a photo of the animal on Twitter with a joke that has dad’s everywhere cheering. “What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.”

Aside from the alligator, police also found three guns and various drugs. Police also arrested one individual named Charlie Brown on drug trafficking charges.

Authorities said they took the alligator to the city kennel until a better home for it is found.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.