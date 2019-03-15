IWOJIMA, TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 14: Pilots in a EA-18G Growler complete a night time, touch-and-go landing during Field Carrier Landing Practice for the Carrier Air Wing 5 of U.S. Naval Air Facility Atsugi on May 14, 2014 in Iwojima, Tokyo, Japan. The Iwo Jima Island was the setting of the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima between the United States and Japan in 1945. Civilian access to the island is restricted to memorial attendees, workers for the naval air base, and meteorological agency officials. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Navy finalizes plan to add 36 jets to Whidbey Island station
IWOJIMA, TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 14: Pilots in a EA-18G Growler complete a night time, touch-and-go landing during Field Carrier Landing Practice for the Carrier Air Wing 5 of U.S. Naval Air Facility Atsugi on May 14, 2014 in Iwojima, Tokyo, Japan. The Iwo Jima Island was the setting of the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima between the United States and Japan in 1945. Civilian access to the island is restricted to memorial attendees, workers for the naval air base, and meteorological agency officials. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy will bring 36 more EA-18G Growler jets to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the record of decision issued Wednesday marks the final step in the yearslong process to prepare a required environmental impact statement.
U.S. Fleet Forces Command Environmental Public Affairs Officer Ted Brown says the Navy expects the additional jets and personnel to gradually arrive at NAS Whidbey between now and 2022.
The Navy will also take various steps to reduce jet noise, including using new technologies to quiet the engines and improve the precision of landing.
The Navy has said the addition of 36 Growlers is necessary to maintain the Navy’s overall electronic attack capabilities.