Jaime Balderas: Attempted murder suspect accused of shooting ex’s new boyfriend

WANTED IN PASCO —

An accused attempted killer is on the run in the Tri-Cities.

Pasco Police say convicted felon, Jaime Balderas, got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on January 11th. Her new boyfriend was there and when he tried getting involved — Balderas shot him.

The victim survived.

Balderas took off and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s wanted in Franklin County for attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, since he’s a felon whose been convicted of attempting to elude police.

Police say Balderas has an extensive history of violence and prior arrests for alcohol and drug violations.

He was last known to live in Pasco and has also lived in Kennewick.

He’s 26 years old, 5’10”, weighs 200 pounds and has several tattoos, including his last name on his back, and a grim reaper on his right arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).