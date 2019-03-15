Help ID armed gas station robber who fakes buying snacks to start terrorizing clerk

WANTED IN SEATTLE –

Detectives are hoping you can help identify this armed robber who patiently waited to hold-up the downtown Seattle Shell station on Dearborn St. — acting like he was going to buy a snack before striking.

“You’ll watch him kind of walk around the store. It’s obvious to me that he’s waiting for all the customers to leave. When the customers start to disperse, you’ll see him approach the clerk on duty, he’s got a bag of potato chips it looks like, he puts it on the counter. The clerk comes out, the suspect pulls a weapon with his left hand and points it at the clerk and demands money. The clerk at this time kind of panics and he bolts for the backroom, thinking he can get out. The suspect follows him, there’s no escape, so he orders him back to the till. The clerk then comes out and he’s on his knees and he reaches up to the till and as soon as the till opens up, he grabs the bills and stuffs them in his pocket. He also has conversations with people in the store, telling them, ‘Get in the backroom while I leave.’ Well, they just disappear and then the next thing you know he runs out the store and he’s gone,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives think he's white, in his mid-20's to 30's, 6 feet tall, with a stocky build.

If you think you know who he is, or have any information at all that can help identify him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers helps lead to his arrest.