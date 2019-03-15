Felipe Cruz: Wanted suspect accused of threatening to kill mom’s boyfriend

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

Yakima Police say death threats like “putting a bullet in him” and “calling his homies to come over and shoot him,” are some of the disturbing things Felipe Cruz said to his mom’s boyfriend during a beef they bad back in November.

Detectives say the victim feared for his life and other witnesses knew Cruz has gang ties and could easily carry out his threats.

He’s got a warrant for felony harassment with threats to kill.

He’s 28 years old, 5’8”, weighs 210 pounds and has scars on his stomach, right leg and right ankle.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip to Crime Stoppers helps lead to his arrest.