× Emerald City Comic Con brings together creators and fans for a weekend of pop culture

SEATTLE — It began as a love letter to comics. Seventeen years later and Emerald City Comic Con is back in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. Organizers are expecting this will be the biggest year yet with other 98,000 fans expected over the four day long convention.

Game of Thrones fans are especially excited for Gwendoline Christie’s appearance as the final season of the series is about to begin. The cast of Boy Meets World will be in attendance include Danielle Fishel, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Ryder Strong & Ben Savage. This marks the first time the cast appears together at any convention. The Stranger Things kids, including Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard are taking fans to the Upside Down.

Gaming has expanded to two floors. Artist Alley expands to include over 645 artists, writers, colorists and animators. All the while Emerald City Comic Con attendees can get their fix of the latest anime trends.

Running through March 17th at the Washington State Convention Center, Emerald City Comic Con is the show for creators and fans alike. Get more information and purchase tickets here.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram.