Seattle mayor: Library fines could be nixed with new levy

Posted 12:16 PM, March 14, 2019, by

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the city could “correct a historic inequity” by abolishing library fines for overdue items as part of a $213 million new property-tax levy.

The Seattle Times reports Durkan made the pitch Wednesday as she unveiled a proposal to replace a library levy expiring at the end of this year with a larger version.

Under her plan, a seven-year, $213 million property-tax levy would take the place of the expiring seven-year, $123 million levy that supplements the library system’s regular budget.

The mayor’s office says the new levy would cost the owner of a home of median assessed value about $7 per month, or about $1.58 per month more than the existing levy.

The City Council intends to review Durkan’s proposal starting March 28 and could send a plan to the Aug. 6 ballot.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.