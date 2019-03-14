× Report: KJ Wright is returning to the Seahawks

SEATTLE — Linebacker KJ Wright is returning to Seattle, according to ESPN.

The Pro-Bowler has agreed to return to the Seahawks for a ninth season.

Wright joined the team in 2011 as a rookie. He will remain one of the longest tenured Seahawks on this year’s team.

Wright missed 11 of 16 regular season games last year because of knee surgery, but finished with a strong performance in the playoffs against Dallas.

Keeping KJ Wright to continue to pair w/ Bobby Wagner is an enormous gain in FA for the #Seahawks along with Kendricks who provides an upfield rush ability (2 sacks, 3 qb hits, 4 TFL in 4 gp) and all of a sudden Hawks fans should feel much better about that defense. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) March 14, 2019

The Seahawks are also bringing back Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers for a four-year deal and have re-signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks in a one-year, $4 million deal.

Kendricks was out for the season after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game in December. It was his first game back with the team after an eight-game suspension by the NFL for the insider trading. He could still face prison time as his sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Safety Earl Thomas is leaving Seattle to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing and $22 million in first nine months.