Task Force releases sketch of suspect in SR 509 shooting investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A task force investigating shootings that have occurred in King County, including several along SR 509, has released a sketch of a possible suspect. “We are hoping that this will jog someone’s memory and get some tips and leads in for the task force investigators to further the case so we can find the suspect or suspects,” said Trooper Rick Johnson who added that they are still working to link cases together.

Authorities said Thursday that a Washington State Patrol Crime Lab has determined that the same gun was used in at least two of the shootings.

The first was a drive-by shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2018 at a home on S. 240th Place in Des Moines. The second happened two days later along SR 509 at the 1st Avenue South Bridge.

In that incident, a shot was fired into a vehicle that led to 14-year-old Andy Isidoro being blinded.

“All of a sudden the passenger side window broke and apparently something came at my head and when something hit my head, I thought it was a rock, we all thought it was a rock and I told myself, ‘Am I bleeding?’ And, then I tried to open my eyes and it didn’t let me open my eyes,” Andy previously told Q13 News.

A building at 7171 W. Marginal Way is believed to have been hit by an additional .40 caliber round during that incident, officials said in a release.

Police say the man in the sketch may have been in the vicinity of some of these shootings. He is believed to have been driving a red or maroon SUV.

The task force is looking into 11 shootings on SR 509 since last June. Officials said in a release that additional testing is being conducted to attempt to link other incidents.

If you see something suspicious while on SR 509, you should immediately call 911. But if you have information about any of these shootings, you can make an anonymous tip on their tip line or send an email.

Task Force Tip Line – (425) 401-7880

Task Force Email – sr509shootingtip@wsp.wa.gov

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com. or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify the suspect.