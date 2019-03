Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-5 North in Seattle early Thursday morning.

The crash, which happened on I-5 North at Mercer Street in the downtown area, snarled the morning commute for hours, with backups stretching up to seven miles.

The interstate reopened about 8:15 a.m.

Details about the crash are scarce, but Trooper Rick Johnson says speed may have been a factor.

Here is a picture from the scene. Still no ETA for opening. #UseAlternateRoutes. pic.twitter.com/EbfDSumlo5 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.