Man shot by police during traffic stop in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Officials say a 27-year-old man was shot by police who were investigating an armed robbery Thursday in Federal Way.

It happened during a traffic stop near the 1800 block of S. 333rd Street. A Federal Way Police spokesperson says that officers responded to an armed robbery at the Commons Mall, and later stopped a vehicle matching a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police say one of the people in the vehicle shot at officers during the stop. Three Federal Way officers returned fire, and the man was hit, according to a release.

He was hospitalized with unknown injuries. His identity was not released.

None of the officers were injured. They will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The Valley Investigation Team will conduct that investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated