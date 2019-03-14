King County youth pastor charged with raping 15-year-old family member

BURIEN, Wash. — A King County youth pastor is charged with rape after confessing to raping and molesting a family member for several years beginning when the girl was 15 years old.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Epati Lang admitted to police that he molested a family member repeatedly after his wife died as a “substitute for his sexual gratification.”

Prosecutors said Lang is a youth pastor in King County, but they did not name the church he is affiliated with.

The victim said she endured the abuse for years without reporting him, but eventually called police on March 2 because Lang was stalking her, threatening her and using her phone to track her location.

The abuse reportedly happened on several occasions at Lang’s home, as well as homes of other family members. The pastor is also accused of using religion to scare the victim into remaining silent, on one occasion forcing her to place her hand on his penis during a prayer so he could “be rid of the demonic spirit of lustfulness.”

Court documents detail disturbing instances in which Lang threatened the victim this year:

On Feb. 23, 2019, Lang reportedly went to the victim’s house and threatened her. He also slapped her across the face and accused her of “sleeping around.”

On Feb. 25, 2019, Lang allegedly went to the victim’s workplace uninvited, made unwanted sexual advances and threatened to kill any boyfriend she might have.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Lang reportedly sent her explicit text messages.

On March 2, 2019, Lang allegedly called the victim 30 times in an attempt to locate her, then used her phone to track her location.

Lang is charged with rape of a child in the third degree and two counts of incest in the first degree. His bail is set at $300,000.