Headless goat left outside home of central Washington mayor

WAPATO, Wash. — The mayor of the central Washington state town of Wapato says someone left a decapitated goat in front of her home last month in an escalating bid to intimidate her.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa recently disclosed the incident in a social media post.

Wapato Police Chief Dominic Rizzi told KVEW-TV the department is investigating and that the carcass appears to have been left there intentionally.

"They cut off a baby goat's head and threw it in front of my home to intimidate me and my family," the mayor wrote on Facebook. https://t.co/idHualoNH7 — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) March 14, 2019

The city has been in political turmoil in recent months. The Washington State Auditor’s Office found that a former deputy clerk embezzled more than $300,000 from 2011 to 2017.

Roa has been criticized after appointing her predecessor as mayor to the newly created, $95,000-a-year position of city administrator.

Roa said that a few months ago people began screeching their tires in front of her house and taking photographs of her granddaughter in the yard. She says she’s worried about the escalation.