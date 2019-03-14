D.J. Fluker, key to running game, stays with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping a key piece to their offense from last year’s playoff team.

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, the Seahawks have reached agreement on a two-year deal with offensive linemen D.J. Fluker. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Thursday because the team had not announced the deal.

Fluker was a key influence in Seattle’s resurgence as the top running team in the NFL. The veteran dealt with leg injuries at times during the season, but appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks.

Bringing back Fluker is an important signing after losing J.R. Sweezy in free agency.