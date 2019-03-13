Two men die trying to rescue dogs from icy pond in Whatcom County

VAN ZANDT, Wash. -- Two men died in Whatcom County after they tried to save two dogs that fell through an icy pond.
According to The Bellingham Herald, it happened at a property on Linnell Road near Van Zandt. Only one of the bodies was recovered.
The newspaper reports that the men placed a ladder on the ice to reach the dogs, but one fell into the pond after the ice broke. The other man jumped in to save him.
A neighbor called 911, and when first responders arrived, they found the body of a 70-year-old man.
They'll be back at the property to search for the other body, according to the newspaper.
One of the dogs managed to make it back to shore.