Two men die trying to rescue dogs from icy pond in Whatcom County

VAN ZANDT, Wash. -- Two men died in Whatcom County after they tried to save two dogs that fell through an icy pond.

According to The Bellingham Herald, it happened at a property on Linnell Road near Van Zandt. Only one of the bodies was recovered.

The newspaper reports that the men placed a ladder on the ice to reach the dogs, but one fell into the pond after the ice broke. The other man jumped in to save him.

A neighbor called 911, and when first responders arrived, they found the body of a 70-year-old man.

They'll be back at the property to search for the other body, according to the newspaper.

One of the dogs managed to make it back to shore.