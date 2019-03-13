Report: Mychal Kendricks, Seahawks agree to 1-year, $4 million deal

Posted 3:56 PM, March 13, 2019, by

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks in a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a report.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo first reported the news Wednesday afternoon, citing a source.

Seattle signed Kendricks in September of 2018 after he had been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Kendricks played in four games last season with the Seahawks, recording two sacks and 20 tackles.

Kendricks was out for the season after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game in December. It was his first game back with the team after an eight-game suspension by the NFL for the insider trading. He could still face prison time as his sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

“It’s just been such a difficult season for Mychal,” head coach Pete Carroll said at the time. “My heart goes out to him. He wants to be a part of this thing so badly.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.