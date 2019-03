× Healthy Living: Falling, a major health concern as we age

Each year, the Centers for Disease Control estimates one in four people over the age of 65 fall down. It’s a scary reality for millions of aging Americans, but also one that in many cases can be prevented.

Dr. Drew Oliveira, the Executive Medial Director at Regence BlueShield in Seattle stopped by the Q13Fox News studio to talk with Marni Hughes about the risks of falls and prevention.