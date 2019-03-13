Earl Thomas to sign with Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy this week.

The Ravens have signed former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thomas will sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing and $22 million in first nine months.

Thomas, meanwhile, took to Twitter Wednesday to thank Seattle “for the love and memories.”

Thank you Seattle for the love and memories that my family and I will never forget… ❤️☔️ — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) March 13, 2019

The Ravens also signed Saints runningback Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million deal.