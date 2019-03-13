Earl Thomas to sign with Baltimore Ravens

Posted 10:44 AM, March 13, 2019

Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy this week.

The Ravens have signed former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thomas will sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing and $22 million in first nine months.

Thomas, meanwhile, took to Twitter Wednesday to thank Seattle “for the love and memories.”

The Ravens also signed Saints runningback Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million deal.

