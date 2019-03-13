Earl Thomas to sign with Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy this week.
The Ravens have signed former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thomas will sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing and $22 million in first nine months.
Thomas, meanwhile, took to Twitter Wednesday to thank Seattle “for the love and memories.”
The Ravens also signed Saints runningback Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million deal.