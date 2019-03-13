Bill to update three-strike law clears Washington Senate

Posted 8:47 PM, March 13, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate has approved a proposed update to the state’s three-strike law.

The three-strikes proposal would remove second-degree robbery from the list of crimes that could qualify third-time offenders for life imprisonment.

Lawmakers approved the measure on a 29-20 vote Wednesday.

The three-strike proposal followed two other sentencing bills passed the day before in the Senate, aimed at reducing incarceration for youth convicted of so-called status crimes, including truancy, and expanding eligibility for incarceration alternatives for parents convicted of non-violent crimes.

But two of the bills, including the three-strikes proposal, passed with significant amendments at the last minute by Republicans.

All three now head to the state House for consideration.

