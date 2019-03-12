Semi-truck crash closes stretch of SR 18

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that went off the road and tipped over Tuesday in King County.

The crash happened on westbound SR 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that the westbound lanes were blocked after the crash and drivers in the area should expect long delays.

He added that it’s unclear when the crash scene will be cleared and people should seek an alternate route if possible.

Johnson says officials are investigating the cause of the crash, but said it could have been a load shift.