Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight returns to Portland using one engine

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Alaska Airlines flight headed for Seattle-Tacoma turned around and landed safely back in Portland after pilots were forced to shut down one of the engines.

According to an Alaska Air spokesperson, the pilots of flight 2228 noticed a caution light indicating an issue with the speed control of one of the propellers shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m.

The pilots followed standard operation procedure, shut down the Bombardier Q400’s engine and landed back at Portland International Airport at 10:55 a.m.

“Planes are equipped with two engines, so that in the unlikely event there is an issue with one engine, the pilot can still land safely,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement to Q13 News. “While single-engine operations rare, our pilots are trained for these situations.”

Passengers were moved to a different aircraft and flown to Seattle. There were 76 passengers and four crewmembers on board.