‘Mostly dry’ Tuesday paves the way for sun breaks, warmer temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The rain that fell overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning is expected to clear and pave the way for a mostly dry Tuesday for the Seattle metro area.

Although it looks mostly dry for the metro, the convergence zone will be active.

Most of the rain will be over the foothills Tuesday. The mountains pick up more than 8 inches of snow by Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with sun breaks. Thursday will be nice and sunny with a high near 54.

Friday looks pretty nice with a high near 55. This weekend coming up looks pretty good with just a few passing showers. It will be mild with lows near 40 and highs near 57 -- the warmest of 2019 so far!