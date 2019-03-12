Marysville Police release new surveillance images in deadly hit-and-run investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police have released new, enhanced surveillance images of an SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Matthew Colson was hit and killed Feb. 16 while crossing NE 64th Street near 58th Drive.

Newly released surveillance video shows a dark, possibly two-toned smaller SUV that drove by the YMCA on 64th Street at about 7:40 p.m. Feb. 16. Seconds later, a different camera angle shows the brake lights flash brightly when the driver hit Colson.

Police say Colson was either carried on the hood or knocked almost 60 feet down the street, where he landed next to David Nichols' home.

"I heard the thump and then immediately there were lights and I came right out," Nichols said.

Despite efforts to save him, Colson died at the scene. The driver took off.

"Unless you were drunk or on drugs, there'd be no reason to run," Nichols said.

Detectives have spent weeks gathering surveillance video, creating enhanced images of the suspect's SUV as they try to get a clearer picture to identify the vehicle and establish a timeline of the driver's route.

They found that the SUV only appears between the two cameras traveling westbound on 70th Street NE, so police think it pulled out of the Parkside neighborhood.

"It's my belief it would have shown up on this camera if it had been travelling through the neighborhood through Grove Street, so detectives' focus mainly is right in this area right here," said Marysville Police Sgt. Pete Shove.

After the impact, the suspect turned onto 58th Drive NE and continued into the neighborhood, where they made a big loop through the back side of Parkview Estates and then exited onto 55th Drive NE, officials say.

The night Colson died it was raining and dark out, and he crossed where there's no crosswalk, so detectives are not lacking compassion about the circumstances.

"We understand this was an accident," Shove said. "We would ask the driver what type of person they are, what type of person they want to be remembered as? Someone who wants to accept responsibility for their actions who was involved in a tragic situation but owns up to it, comes forward and provides some justice for Matthew and his family, or are you the type of person who is going to keep running?"

Colson's parents say they feel no vengeance toward the driver, but it does hurt that someone would leave him on the ground.

If you know where Marysville Police can find the vehicle or who was driving, you can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If you can help police locate the SUV or identify the driver or have any other information that would help, please submit a tip at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS. If you don't care about the reward and just want to help, call (425) 407-3999 and ask to speak with an officer.