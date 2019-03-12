Man attacked, woman sexually assaulted in Tacoma store parking lot after leaving work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect who reportedly ambushed a man and a woman as they left work.

According to Tacoma Police, it happened Monday night in the Castle Megastore parking lot on Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

Officers said the suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, attacked the male employee and then sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said they believe the same man may have committed a similar crime two days ago at a business in Puyallup, and he could keep doing it until he is caught.

Police warn residents to be aware of suspicious activity in and around local businesses. Call 911 if you see anything.