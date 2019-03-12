× Amazon hiring spree: Looking for 3,000 remote workers

If you’re looking to make some money, while staying on your couch, Amazon has a job opportunity for you.

The online retail giant is looking to hire 3,000 remote customer service associates in 18 states including Washington. The job will pay $15 per hour and includes health care coverage after 90 days of employment.

Amazon is looking for people with flexible hours and some customer service experience. Employees will work about 20-29 hours per week with the expectations to work up to 60 hours a week if there is a customer need.

For more requirements and to apply, click here.