Third graders ‘audit’ Seattle school lunch waste

SEATTLE -- Third graders at Genesee Hill Elementary School in Seattle took a look at just how much waste they create every school lunch.

And just exactly what they would need to do to eliminate some of it.

The third graders worked with representatives from an environmental consulting firm called Triangle Associates. They measured how much waste and recycling was created during lunch.

During one afternoon at Genessee Hill students found:

3.83 lb of landfill garbage

4.08 lb of recycling

12.33 lb school lunch fruit/veg

17.58 lb school lunch misc (bread etc)

13.12 lb school lunch uneaten/donatable (bananas, unopened milk)

6.63 lb inedible compostable (utensils, banana peels etc)\

2.15 lb food brought from home

16.09 lb milk

5.40 lb other liquids

Q13 News videographer Brandon Davis was on hand to capture the event, and hear from leaders about what the waste is teaching kids.