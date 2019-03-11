‘Spring-like’ weather finally arrives later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The good news: there's no lowland snow in the forecast. The bad news: We have a couple of rainy, gusty days before milder, "spring-like" weather returns.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says lows will be above freezing all week, and highs will increase into the mid-50s, especially later in the week.

A weather system moves in Monday afternoon and brings wind and rain with it. Monday night and Tuesday will be wet and gusty, with wind gusts staying below 35 mph.

There's more rain and wind in the forecast Tuesday afternoon, but less than Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and fairly mild. It will seem warm and spring-like after that long brutal cold snap!! So far, the weekend looks mild with a few passing showers.