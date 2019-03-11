Seattle Police seek serial voyeurism suspect in U District

SEATTLE — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is involved in several voyeurism cases in the University District.

Seattle Police say the man is accused of looking into windows of ground floor apartment buildings and houses, and will often tap on a window to get a person’s attention while he masturbates.

The incidents date back to May 2018 and have happened as recently as last week.

The man was caught on camera in incidents that happened in October 2018 and February, officials said in a release. The colored images released by police are from October, while the black and white images are from last month.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He has usually been spotted in a dark jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Seattle Police detectives at 206-684-9298.