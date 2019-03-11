Police seek man accused of tapping on U District windows, exposing himself to people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an alleged voyeur who has been peeping into windows and exposing himself to unsuspecting victims.

Police have received more than a dozen reports dating back to May 2018. The last reported incident happened as recently as last week.

“We do believe this is the work of one individual concentrated primarily in the University district just north of the University of Washington Campus,” said Detective Mark Jamieson with The Seattle Police Department.

Victims tell police the man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, tapped on windows to get their attention and then exposed himself.

“I go to school here and I like to feel safe living here,” said Jacqueline Tessler, a sophomore at The University of Washington who lives in the University District. “Knowing that in my own home I don’t have privacy is terrifying to hear.”

Police are hoping someone out there recognizes this suspect so they can make an arrest in the case. Meanwhile, some University District residents say they will be making changes to avoid becoming the next target.

“I’m making sure the blinds are closed and lock the doors and try to be as private as possible,” Tessler said.

Detectives believe other victims may be out there who they would like to hear from. They’re also asking anyone with information to contact Det. Gallegos in the Sexual Assault Unit at (206) 684-9298.