Police: Man shot at Kent Station shopping center

KENT, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was shot twice Monday afternoon at the Kent Station shopping center.

According to Kent police, the man was taken in stable condition to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Confirmed-18 year old male shot twice taken to Harborview but in stable condition #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/cGgFSU1nkH — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) March 11, 2019

Authorities said the shooting happened in an alley near a Hair Masters salon. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the Kent Station area. Some nearby roads were closed, including James Street from 4th Ave to Central Ave.

Police also said the Burlington Northern train tracks were closed during the investigation.

Until further notice, the Burlington Northern train tracks are closed as we conduct our investigation. This may impact train schedules. Riders are encouraged to check with @SoundTransit for route updates. https://t.co/dfDurQsm2k — Kent Police (@kentpd) March 11, 2019

Mill Creek Middle School went into modified lockdown, according to a Kent School District spokesperson.

