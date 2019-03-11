Police arrest man doing ‘donuts’ in razor clam beds. He’s a wanted felon

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — Police arrested a man with 14 pending felony charges after an officer spotted a truck doing “donuts” on razor clam beds in Ocean Shores.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, an officer pulled over the truck with two adults and four children inside.

Police said the driver provided an ID with the name “Skippy” which came back with no record. The officer then checked the woman’s ID to make sure she could drive the truck off of the beach.

“After running her information it turned out the female passenger was a protected person in a domestic violence no–contact order, however the respondent was a different person other than SKIPPY,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “The respondent also had numerous felony warrants and was considered to have high violent tendencies. ”

The officer identified the suspect using Department of Licensing photographs and physical descriptions including tattoos.

The suspect was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on the felony warrants and for violation of the domestic violence no-contact order.

Authorities say the man has 14 pending felony charges in Washington, including 2nd-degree assault, forgery, money laundering, 1st-degree theft, trafficking in stolen property and bail jumping. He also has felony warrants in two neighboring states, the department said.