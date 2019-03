Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKLEY, Wash. -- A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a home in Buckley overnight.

Firefighters said they were called to the home near Rosewood Drive and 4th Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor reported the fire and said flames could be seen billowing out the front windows of the home.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the man's body was found inside.

Investigators haven't released the man's identity or what caused the fire.