Man charged after stolen truck crashed at naval base

Posted 9:46 PM, March 11, 2019, by

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Police say a Washington state man crashed a stolen truck at the entrance of a naval base where he was seeking refuge from bombs he believed were in the truck and at his home.

The Kitsap Sun reports that 40-year-old Joshua John Johannessen was charged with one count of first-degree robbery following the accident Friday at Naval Base Kisap-Bangor about 78 miles northwest of Seattle.

Police say Johannessen resisted arrest and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant and suffering mental distress. A knife was found in the vehicle but no explosives were located.

Police say a security camera recorded the truck’s theft at knifepoint from a woman at a gas station earlier in the day.

A five-year-old girl with Johannessen was taken into protective custody.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.