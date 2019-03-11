Fire and Ice Podcast Episode 7: Climate Change and the 2020 Campaign

LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is on the campaign trail outside of Los Angeles touring land damaged by last year’s Woolsey Fire.

The fire killed three people, damaged more than 1,600 buildings and forced the evacuation of more than 290,000.

Q13 News correspondent Brandi Kruse was on the ground with the Washington governor, and talked one-on-one about his plan to bring climate change to the forefront of the 2020 race.

