Bothell Police search for missing 13-year-old

BOTHELL, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a missing, endangered teen Monday in the Bothell area.
Police say the boy, identified only as Max, fled from his mother’s car in the Canyon Park area shortly before 4 p.m.
He is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes. The 13-year-old is autistic and has ADHD, police said.
Officials said multiple police dogs and drones are being used to search the Canyon Park area.
Anyone with information on Max’s whereabouts is asked to call 425-486-1254.
This is a developing story and will be updated