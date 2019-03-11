Bothell Police search for missing 13-year-old

Endangered Missing Juvenile: Fled from mother’s car in area of Canyon Park 90 minutes ago.

Max is a 13 year old blk male, 5’4”, 150 lbs, last wearing blk jacket, blk sweatpants, blk tennis shoes. Max is Autistic and ADHD. Please call 425.486.1254 with any info. pic.twitter.com/AREvbRAtl0 — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) March 12, 2019

BOTHELL, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a missing, endangered teen Monday in the Bothell area.

Police say the boy, identified only as Max, fled from his mother’s car in the Canyon Park area shortly before 4 p.m.

He is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes. The 13-year-old is autistic and has ADHD, police said.

Officials said multiple police dogs and drones are being used to search the Canyon Park area.

UPDATE: Max is still missing. Search continues in the Canyon Park area near 228th and 9 SW. Sno Co Search and Rescue is assisting with multiple K9s. Also multiple drones (w/ FLIR) are in use. At this time, our ask of the public is call with any info 425.486.1254. — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) March 12, 2019

Anyone with information on Max’s whereabouts is asked to call 425-486-1254.

This is a developing story and will be updated