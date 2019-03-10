× Washington lawmakers take step toward year-round daylight saving time

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As daylight saving time is set to take effect in most of the U.S. this weekend, the Washington House has passed a measure that would make those later sunsets permanent in the state all year — if Congress allows it.

The measure passed the chamber on an 89-7 vote Saturday and now heads to the Senate, which has its own bill that could come up for a vote in the coming days. The vote comes as more than two dozen states are considering measures to avoid the twice yearly clock change.

Spring ahead, fall back could be a way of the past after Rep. Marcus Riccelli's bill passed the House floor today. On to the Senate! It's time to #ditchtheswitch! #waleg pic.twitter.com/pjjtYxh8ZM — WA House Democrats (@WAHouseDems) March 10, 2019

Both the Senate and House measures would only take effect if Congress passes legislation allowing states to observe daylight saving time year-round.

While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires Congressional action.