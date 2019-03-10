Meet Herb! This furry kitty is looking for a forever home. #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Meet Herb! Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help this kitty get adopted.

Right now Herb is in foster care through Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline, but the 4-year-old cat is hoping someone will fall in love with his furry face and give him a forever home.

We're told Herb loves to purr, make new friend and just hang out. He's a "laid back dude."

Herb has been with the shelter for about nine months now and that's because there is a barrier for him to find a family.

"One of the reasons that Herb ended up homeless is that he has a medical condition," Shelley Lawson, the communications director for Seattle Area Feline Rescue, said.

Herb needs a loving owner who will be able to keep up with his daily medications and take him to the veterinarian for checkups.

"He should be able to live a long healthy life," Lawson said.

When it comes to other animals, Herb loves to make new friends. He enjoys being around other cats and would likely do well with other pets and kids.

"We don't know a lot, if he has been around dogs or kids before," Lawson said, "but he's pretty adaptable, he's not high strung. So he might do well in a lot of different families."

If you're interested in adopting Herb, you can email the shelter at adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org.