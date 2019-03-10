Freezin’ for a Reason! Tacoma Polar Plunge raises more than 50K for Special Olympics Washington

TACOMA — About 300 people raced screaming into the Puget Sound off Owen Beach in Tacoma on Saturday for the annual Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Washington.  The money goes to help athletes like Lizzie Enriquez-Ortiz.   She plunged three times.  Lizzie competes four sports including swimming, basketball, bowling and flag football. “The freeze is temporary but the impact is not,” she said.

Lizzie Enriquez-Ortiz is a 4-sport Special Olympian.

It was the first plunge for Auburn’s Jordan Mathison.  “It was a lot of fun. I will be back next year,” she said but admitted it was cold.

It was Jordan Mathison’s first polar plunge.

 

A check of the water temperature before the plunge by Fircrest Chief John Cheesman and Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer who dove in off a Tacoma fireboat showed it at  42-43 degrees.

Fircrest Chief John Chessman on left and Det. Ed Troyer check the water temperature

Numerous law enforcement officers from Fife Police, Fircrest Police, Pacific Police, Centralia PD, the Washington Department of Corrections and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department participated.   “I get to see members of my community who care about something way outside themselves. They are sticking their neck out, They’re freezing for a reason. They’re chillin’ and a thrillin’. They’re coming out express to solidarity, to express support for people in the community who may be less fortunate than themselves. That’s strong and it also shows the strength of the special athletes as they come here. This shows the kind of spirit, the kind of heart that Pierce County has,” said Sheriff Paul Pastor.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor took the plunge.

There were also teams from TAPCO Credit Union, Aerotek, the Fearless Foss Falcons, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County and the Seattle Niners Faithful who helped raise more than $50,000.

Seattle Niners Faithful raised more than $5000 for Special Olympics Washington

If you couldn’t make it to the Polar Plunge yesterday in Tacoma, you can still donate to help the athletes at https://impact.sowa.org/team/212442

 

Washington’s Most Wanted David Rose takes the plunge every year to support Special Olympics Washington

