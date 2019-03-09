Firefighters “step out” with local drag queens

SEATTLE – Firefighters from around the world will climb Seattle’s Columbia Center Tower Sunday to raise money for the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society. To get ready for the big day, a few area firefighters have been busy “raising the roof!”

For the past couple of weekends, a group of Everett firefighters have been teaming up with drag queens to entertain at Queer Bar in Seattle. Clad in their firefighting gear, the firefighters joined the bar’s regular entertainers to joke, dance, and lip sync. It’s all an effort to raise money to fight blood cancer. Both say a drag show is a great way to do it.

Everett has been leading participating fire departments in raising money for this year’s Leukemia-Lymphoma Society Stair Climb. So far, they’ve brought in more than $100,000 in donations from their various fundraising events.

If you'd like to help out the firefighters in the stairclimb, you can donate here.