Washington man charged with second jailhouse assault

Posted 11:45 AM, March 8, 2019, by

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged with assaulting another prisoner inside a jail where he is serving time for attacking a guard.

The Kitsap Sun reported Thursday that 29-year-old Demario Maurice Jones is accused of breaking a fellow inmate’s jaw.

Court documents say jail staff found the injured inmate on Sunday and surveillance footage implicated Jones in the attack.

Jones pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for head-butting a corrections officer in December.

He also pleaded guilty to the third-degree theft of a cellphone in December at a Walmart store.

He was sentenced in February to serve eight months on the two charges.

Jones was released from state prison in September 2017 after serving part of a five-year sentence for promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor in 2014.

