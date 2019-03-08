WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Man shot after pulling fake gun during iPhone exchange

Posted 4:46 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08AM, March 8, 2019

EVERETT, Wash. - Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a late night shooting.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:30 p.m. outside a BECU bank at 112th Street SW and Evergreen Way.

Police said two men were meeting there to do an exchange involving an iPhone.

During this meeting, the buyer allegedly pulled a fake gun and tried to rob the seller.

At that point, the seller pulled out a real gun and shot the other man several times, police said.

Responding officers found the suspected shooter at the scene.

This is currently an active investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.