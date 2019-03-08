Man shot after pulling fake gun during iPhone exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. - Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a late night shooting.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:30 p.m. outside a BECU bank at 112th Street SW and Evergreen Way.

Police said two men were meeting there to do an exchange involving an iPhone.

During this meeting, the buyer allegedly pulled a fake gun and tried to rob the seller.

At that point, the seller pulled out a real gun and shot the other man several times, police said.

Responding officers found the suspected shooter at the scene.

This is currently an active investigation.