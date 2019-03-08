Help ID bold burglary suspect seen targeting homes, school

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A bold burglary suspect targeting homes and a school needs to be identified.

Seattle Police say the first time the suspect was caught on camera on January 10th. Detectives say that day, he tried the front doors of at least three homes in the Beacon Hill area — jiggling the handles to see if they were unlocked.

13 days later, police say the same guy’s seen on camera casing a home on S. Kenny St., right after a nearby burglary. “A neighbor who lives pretty close sees all the commotion and says, ‘What’s going on?’ and she says, ‘Well, I think I’ve been burglarized.’ He says, ‘We’ll, let me try my camera, so he checks his Ring camera and finds that somebody had tried his door also and you got a pretty good shot of the guy walking op to the front door and trying it,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Then, detectives believe the same guy struck 12 days later -- and got bolder -- this time breaking into the Rainier Valley Leadership Academy on Rainier Ave. S. just before 6:30 at night. "What you'll see on this video is an inside shot of the school where the suspect is walking down the hallway and he's looking around and then he disappears into a room. He took laptops, Chrome books, a backpack, about $3,000 worth of value,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

This guy's a great example why it's so important to keep your doors locked.

If you see him creeping around your place -- call 911.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.