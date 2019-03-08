× Helicopter crashes on the Olympic Peninsula

A helicopter pilot has died after the chopper he was flying crashed in the West Twin River Area on the Olympic Peninsula.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers said they received a call about 7:40 a.m. Friday reporting that a UH1 Huey Helicopter had crashed. A flight crew mechanic said the pilot was conducting forestry operations in the area of Forest Service Road 30 West Twin Road when he sent out a mayday signal.

The helicopter lost contact around milepost 208, just off Highway 101.

About 8:50 a.m. Friday, a logger found the crash site and confirmed that the pilot had died.

The wreckage site is located in steep, forested terrain with significant amounts of snow on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputies, Clallam County Search and Rescue, Clallam County Fire District 1, Washington State Patrol, are at the crash scene investigating.

The sheriff’s office will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.