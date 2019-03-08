Fire rips through apartment building in SeaTac

Posted 9:29 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32PM, March 8, 2019

SEATAC, Wash. – Fire officials say about 30-35 people are affected by a fire that ripped through an apartment building Friday evening.

Firefighters with Puget Sound Regional Fire responded to 3400 South 176th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an active fire in the building.

Crews quickly upgraded the working fire to a second-alarm.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no injuries were reported, said Captain Kyle Ohashi with Puget Sound Fire.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

We’re told 8 to 10 people are without homes this evening and Red Cross was called out to assist those families.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  

